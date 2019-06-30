Luke Rockhold comments on Chris Weidman’s move to light heavyweight

Luke Rockhold is aware of Chris Weidman’s planned move to light heavyweight and he feels it was the right choice.

Back in Dec. 2015, Rockhold and Weidman did battle for the UFC middleweight championship. At the time, Weidman was the 185-pound title holder with three successful title defenses. Rockhold handed Weidman his first professional loss via fourth-round TKO, taking the middleweight gold in the process.

Fast forward to 2019 and both men are on a new journey at light heavyweight. During an appearance on Submission Radio, Luke Rockhold weighed in on Weidman’s decision (via The Body Lock):

“Yeah, I think it’s a good move for Chris. He’s probably a bit drained [at 185]. He’s a big guy himself. He should translate well.”

Rockhold went on to say that he believes Weidman could have success at 205 pounds and didn’t rule out a potential rematch:

“I think a lot of light heavyweights lack technique and they get away with their size. If you come up with technique and skill, you’ll do well in this weight class. Chris is a tough guy, I’m sure he’ll do his thing. We’ll see down the line [about a rematch], you never know.”

Luke Rockhold is scheduled to make his light heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz. The two will go one-on-one at UFC 239 on July 6. As for Weidman, his first dance partner at 205 pounds hasn’t been decided. BJPenn.com will keep you up to speed on the latest updates regarding Weidman’s next opponent.

Do you think Chris Weidman made the right decision moving up in weight class?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.