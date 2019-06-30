ONE Championship announces three title fights, multiple GP finals for ONE: Century

On October 13, ONE Championship will return to Tokyo, Japan with ONE: Century — its 100th event. The promotion is delivering a suitably stacked card for this momentous occasion.

Speaking on social media, ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced three massive title fights and several other huge bouts for this event.

One of these title fights will see two-division champion Aung La N Sang defend his light heavyweight strap against heavyweight champion Brandon Vera in a champion versus champion showdown. The bout has been earmarked for the card for some time, and is now official.

Another will see bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes defend his strap against former champion and arch rival Kevin Belingon after their trilogy fight ended with a controversial disqualification in March.

The third will see reigning atomweight champion Angela Lee defend her title against reigning strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan. The pair fought for Xiong’s atomweight title in March, with Xiong retaining her belt in a 2019 Fight of the Year contender.

This stacked ONE Championship card will also include the finals of the ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix, the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix, and the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix, as well as a series of Japan Super Fights between Shooto and Pancrase stars.

BREAKING NEWS: ONE Championship will celebrate its 100th show by throwing the biggest event in history (yet again!) on… Posted by Chatri Sityodtong on Sunday, June 30, 2019

BREAKING NEWS: ONE Championship will celebrate its 100th show by throwing the biggest event in history (yet again!) on October 13 in Tokyo.

ONE: Century will feature a mega card of epic proportions with championship fights for the entire night.

ONE Atomweight World Championship:

Angela Lee vs Xiong Jingnan

ONE Light Heavyweight World Championship:

Aung La Nsang vs Brandon Vera

ONE Bantamweight World Championship

Bibiano Fernandes vs Kevin Bellingon

Kickboxing World GP Finals:

ONE Featherweight World Grand Prix Final

Mixed Martial Arts World GP Finals:

ONE Lightweight World Grand Prix Final

ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix Final

Japan Super Fights:

Shooto Champion vs Pancrase Champion

Shooto Champion vs Pancrase Champion

Shooto Champion vs Pancrase Champion

Shooto Champion vs Pancrase Champion

I plan to add a few more mega bouts to ONE: Century. I will also announce the names of the Shooto and Pancrase Champions shortly. Stay tuned for some big news!

Angela Lee is currently scheduled for a strawweight fight with Michelle Nicolini at ONE: Masters of Destiny in Kuala Lumpur, which has no bearing on her atomweight title defense against Xiong.

Per ONE officials, Angela Lee's fight with Michelle Nicolini is still a go for ONE: #MastersOfDestiny in KL. Announcement of Lee's atomweight title defense against Xiong Jing Nan has no bearing on that fight. — Tom Taylor (@TomTayMMA) June 30, 2019

Will you be watching this stacked ONE Championship card in October?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 6/30/2019.