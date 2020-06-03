Leon Edwards rips the latest UFC rankings after Tyron Woodley remains ranked above him

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards isn’t happy with the latest UFC rankings following Tyron Woodley’s loss last weekend.

Edwards was scheduled to fight Woodley in the main event of UFC London earlier this year, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the bout fell apart. Instead, “T-Wood” went on to face Gilbert Burns in a losing effort at the UFC Apex last Saturday night.

Despite Woodley now losing two on the bounce, he was able to maintain an advantage over “Rocky” in the UFC welterweight rankings. As you can imagine, the Birmingham native had some thoughts on the matter.

How’s a guy coming off 2 back to back dominating loses above me 😴 https://t.co/1BZGTOJGFy — Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) June 2, 2020

“How’s a guy coming off 2 back to back dominating loses above me,” he wrote on Twitter.

It’s a pretty clear message from Edwards, and we can’t imagine there are all too many fans out there who can justify it. Edwards is currently riding a seven-fight win streak in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, with his last win coming against Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio in July 2019.

He did everything in his power to try and get over to the United States for the Woodley fight after it was announced that the UFC would try and reschedule it, but Edwards prioritized the safety of both himself and his family following the travel ban that had been imposed on the United Kingdom.

Now, it’s going to be interesting to see what Edwards does next. Some believe he could go after the Woodley fight with the majority believing he’d come away with the win, whereas others feel like it’s in his best interests to aim higher.

A fight against Jorge Masvidal is still out there for the taking after their confrontation at last year’s UFC London event, but beyond that, you could argue a rematch against Kamaru Usman for the UFC Welterweight Championship could still be on the cards.