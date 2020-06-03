Henry Cejudo claims he’s in talks for Ryan Garcia boxing match in Saudi Arabia

Former two-division UFC champ Henry Cejudo, who recently retired from MMA, says he’s in talks for a blockbuster boxing match with Ryan Garcia in Saudi Arabia.

Cejudo made this claim in an interview with TMZ Sports, adding that “we got the money guy that’s willing to pay both of us. It’s just up to little Ryan ‘Candy’ Garcia to sign that contract.”

In the same interview, Cejudo delved into the nuances of a potential boxing match with the 21-year-old star. He believes he’s got advantages in a number of areas.

“I really don’t think [Ryan Garcia’s] that good,” Cejudo said. “I really don’t, and I think with a proper team, the right game plan, I believe I can make him bend the knee in front of Oscar De La Hoya.

“I feel like I have the tools, the power, the strength, the experience and we wanna make this happen.”

Cejudo concluded by taking a parting shot at his young rival.

“Ryan Garcia, you absolutely make me sick man,” he said. “I would make you bend the knee so quick, you have no idea. You can throw about 100 punches, but it only takes one of mine to make you bend the knee, so sign the contract baby!”

Henry Cejudo retired after defending his bantamweight title with a second-round TKO of Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. This win was preceded by defeats of Marlon Moraes, TJ Dillashaw, and Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson.

While the former champ is currently retired, he’s made it clear that he’s willing to return for the right opportunities—such as a fight with Garcia.

For what it’s worth, Garcia certainly seems interested too.

“Chicken Little, he got very disrespectful in my honest opinion,” Garcia said of Cejudo in a recent interview with TMZ Sports. “I came at him in a respectful way but he came at me in a disrespectful way so, in that regards, that needs to be handled.

“I haven’t found an opponent for July 4th but I feel like we can make that happen if he really wants that work.”

Does a fight between Henry Cejudo and Ryan Garcia interest you?