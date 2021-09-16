Leon Edwards has zero interest in fighting Jorge Masvidal next: “I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid”

UFC welterweight contender Leon Edwards has said he has “no interest” in fighting Jorge Masvidal with his eyes firmly fixed on the title.

Ever since his unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz earlier this year, fans have been questioning what the next step forward will be for Edwards. Some feel as if he needs to fight one more time before getting a crack at Kamaru Usman whereas others are of the belief that he’s done enough to sit out and wait for his moment to shine in a title fight.

As per “Rocky” himself, it definitely seems as if he isn’t entertaining the idea of setting his feud with “Gamebred”.

My next fight will be for the world title I don’t want to hear nothing about a guy coming off 2 fight skid and Got ko his last fight — Leon 'Rocky' Edwards (@Leon_edwardsmma) September 15, 2021

These men have a clear history with one another stemming all the way back to 2019 at UFC London. On that night Masvidal and Edwards both came out victorious, but they also both engaged in a backstage altercation that saw Masvidal land a combination on his British foe.

Alas, while it’d be a fun fight, it doesn’t seem to be on the cards right now.

