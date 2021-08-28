Jorge Masvidal claims Leon Edwards has no interest in fighting after witnessing “how much damage I did to Nate and how easy I did it”

Jorge Masvidal has accused Leon Edwards of ducking him and suggested that ‘Rocky’ is scared after witnessing what he did to Nate Diaz at UFC 244.

Despite having suffered consecutive losses to reigning UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, Masvidal (35-15 MMA) has made it clear that he has not lost his lust for UFC gold.

The promotions BMF title holder recently called out Leon Edwards and Gilbert Burns in hoping of moving back into the 170lbs title picture.

“I don’t know man,” Jorge Masvidal said at a recent appearance at Dickies Arena. “I mean sh*t. Durinho (Gilbert Burns) is calling me out. If we can make it pop with Durinho, Leon (Edwards), anyone of these guys that gets me closer to the belt. I don’t care how many fights I have to take.”

Burns (20-4 MMA) was quick to respond to the challenge from ‘Gamebred’, but so far there has been nothing from Edwards.

According to Jorge Masvidal, the reason ‘Rocky’ has not responded is simple, he is scared to fight after seeing what he did to Nate Diaz at UFC 244. In addition, Masvidal feels that Edwards got lucky when he faced Diaz earlier this summer.

“Those milliseconds in that particular incident where Leon was at, that’s like a lifetime,” Masvidal said in a interview with Jeremy Piven (h/t MMANews). “I’m not even exaggerating. Any one more shot might be the end of him for a long time. It’s just that one shot at the right place. Me personally, I would have jumped all over him.”

Jorge Masvidal continued:

“After fighting Nate and seeing how much damage I did to Nate and how easy I did it, he realized there’s several layers between me and you (Edwards). He doesn’t wanna fight…they’ve asked him a couple of times; he’s not mentioning my name right now. And I get it man, he knows…when I get in there (the Octagon), I know to deliver the best experience to the fans and everybody watching. And to further myself from the pack, to separate myself from the pack, I have to be as violent as possible.”

Who would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight in his next Octagon appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!