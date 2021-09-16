Brandon Moreno vs. Deiveson Figueiredo 3 set for UFC 269

Brandon Moreno and Deiveson Figueiredo will be running it back again.

Moreno and Figueiredo first met at UFC 256 last December. There, they fought to a draw where the Brazilian retained his belt. They then had their rematch in June where Moreno dominated the fight and got a submission victory to become the new flyweight champ. After the fight, the trilogy was talked about but after Alexandre Pantoja defeated Brandon Royval, it looked like that fight would be next.

However, according to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Moreno will defend his belt in the trilogy fight against Figueiredo on December 11 at UFC 269. According to his report, Pantoja was not going to be ready by the end of the year and Moreno wanted to be active and was willing to fight anyone.

Brandon Moreno (19-5-2) is coming off the third-round submission victory over Figueiredo after fighting to him a draw. Prior to that, he defeated Brandon Royval by TKO at UFC 255 to extend his winning streak to three. During the run, he beat Jussier Formiga and Kai Kara-France both by decision. The Mexican was released by the UFC after he lost back-to-back fights to Pantoja and Sergio Pettis. Yet, after winning the LFA belt he was brought back to the UFC.

Deiveson Figueiredo (20-2-1), as mentioned, lost his flyweight title to Moreno last time out after fighting him to a draw in the first bout. The Brazilian defended his belt once as he submitted Alex Perez in the first round at UFC 255. He won the vacant belt back on Fight Island last July as he submitted Joseph Benavidez. The Brazilian beat Benavidez in the fight before by TKO but he missed weight so the title was still vacant. He also holds notable wins over Pantoja, Tim Elliott, and John Moraga among others.

UFC 269 will take place on December 11 where the event will likely take place in Las Vegas. It’s rumored that Charles Oliveira will defend his lightweight title against Dustin Poirier in the main event. Moreno vs. Figueiredo 3 could serve as the co-main event.

Who do you think wins the trilogy, Brandon Moreno or Deiveson Figueiredo?