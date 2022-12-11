UFC 282 Results: Dricus du Plessis stops Darren Till (Video)

Tonight’s UFC 282 main event lineup features a middleweight matchup between Darren Till and Dricus du Plessis.

Till (18-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to snap a two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native suffered a submission loss to Derek Brunson in his most recent Octagon appearance back in September of 2021.

Meanwhile, Dricus du Plessis (17-2 MMA) enters UFC 282 sporting a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision win over Brad Tavares back at UFC 276. The South African has gone a perfect 3-0 since joining the UFC ranks in October of 2020.

Round one of this middleweight matchup begins and Dricus du Plessis opens with a low kick. Darren Till comes forward with pressure. He throws a left and then forces the clinch. Dricus shoots in for a takedown and gets it. He begins landing some good left hands. He’s landed about twenty shots in a row here. Till is trying to work his way back up but can’t seem to do so. More heavy left hands from Plessis. He must have landed fifty unanswered strikes. Right hands now from the South African. He dumps Darren Till on the canvas and quickly takes his back. Two minutes remain as Plessis locks in a choke. Somehow the Liverpool native escapes the hold. Dricus du Plessis is in on another rear-naked choke attempt. Till scrambles to his feet and lands some good shots. He jumps on a choke and almost pulls it off. Good ground and pound from Till to close out round one.

Round two begins and Dricus du Plessis throws a low kick. Darren Till answers with a combination. Plessis with a jab. A good left now from ‘The Gorilla’. His left eye is almost closed but he is coming forward. Till with a pair of punches. He lands an accidental poke to the eye. Dricus says he is ok and we continue. Darren Till with a huge left hand. Du Plessis dives on a desperate takedown and gets it. Till is working his way back up but Dricus has his neck. Darren shakes him off and lands a front kick to the body. Plessis looks exhausted. Darren Till with a big left hand and then another. He lands a standing elbow but Dricus shoots in and scores a much-needed takedown. He is working from half guard and landing some good shots. Dricus du Plessis drops for a foot lock. This is tight. Darren rolls and survives to see the horn.

Round three begins and Darren Till is landing some good shots early. Dricus du Plessis answers with a good three-punch combination. Plessis with a big takedown and he lands right in full mount. Big shots and Till gives up his back. Dricus locks in a rear-naked choke and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC 282 Result: Dricus du Plessis def. Darren Till via submission in Round 3

