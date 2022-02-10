Daniel Cormier details the “harsh reality” of Derrick Lewis’ standing in the UFC heavyweight division

Daniel Cormier has shared his thoughts on the upcoming Derrick Lewis vs Tai Tuivasa fight this coming weekend.

Lewis (26-8 MMA) will meet Tuivasa (14-3 MMA) in the co-main event of UFC 271 on February 12th, 2022 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Speaking on ESPN MMA’s ‘DC & RC’ Podcast, Cormier detailed the ‘harsh reality’ of Derrick Lewis’ standing in the UFC heavyweight division. Lewis, 37, is currently ranked number 3 and will be fighting Tuivasa, 28, who is currently ranked number 11 in the standings.

Cormier, a legend in his own right, having held two UFC championships simultaneously, commented on the upcoming fight:

“You know Ryan, it’s such a harsh reality. It’s such a harsh world we live in, right? Because when you get a guy like Derrick, who’s fought for the belt twice, who has lost twice, who has lost to the Ciryl Ganes of the world and myself and he has lost to those types of guys, now it becomes his position that people kind of jump him.”

Going on Daniel Cormier added (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Last fight he fought Chris Daukaus, a very young heavyweight, and guess what Derrick did? Derrick knocked him out bad… Once you’ve been at the top for so long, you start going back towards 10 and ultimately out of the top 15, and that’s where he finds himself [right now].”

‘The Black Beast’ will be looking to secure his rank in the heavyweight division, while ‘Bam Bam’ will be doing his best to move up in the UFC rankings.

Tuivasa is coming off a record of four back-to-back KO victories.

Lewis, in December of 2021, recorded his 13th UFC knockout, the most in UFC history, against Chris Daukaus (12-4 MMA) in the first round.

