UFC Vegas 32 Results: Raulian Paiva defeats Kyler Phillips (Highlights)

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 event is co-headlined by a men’s bantamweight matchup between Kyler Phillips and Raulian Paiva.

Phillips (9-1 MMA) has gone 3-0 thus far in his budding UFC career. ‘Matrix’ earner a unanimous decision victory over Song Yadong his last time out at UFC 259.

Meanwhile, Raulian Paiva (20-3 MMA) will enter tonight’s UFC Vegas 32 co-headliner sporting a two-fight winning steak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov at UFC 251.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 32 co-main event was dominated by Kyler Phillips. The MMA Lab product dropped Raulian Paiva on multiple occasions and nearly finished the fight on the ground. Likely a 10-8 round for Phillips.

Round two of the UFC Vegas 32 co-headliner was a much more competitive five minutes. Both fighters had success on the feet and were also able to earn takedowns. It was a very close round but we will give Paiva the slight nod. Check out some of the wild highlights from round two below.

Round three of this bantamweight fight proved to be another sensational five minutes of action. Both fighters left everything they had in the cage and continued to trade shots up until the final horn. After fifteen minutes of thrilling action, Paiva was awarded a majority decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC Vegas 32 Result: Raulian Paiva def. Kyler Phillips by majority decision

