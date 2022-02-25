Kyle Daukaus eyes Krzysztof Jotko next after submission win over Jamie Pickett

Kyle Daukaus is glad to put the Kevin Holland controversy behind him now that he’s picked up another win.

In the co-main event of UFC Vegas 48, Daukaus submitted Jamie Pickett in the first round. Kyle dominated the fight from start to finish and it’s a performance he is happy with.

“It was a great performance, but I’m always my biggest critic so there are some things I think I can do better,” Daukaus said to BJPENN.com. “But, overall, I’m happy with it, I’m happy I didn’t get hit much and happy I got unscathed and am healthy.”

Not only did Daukaus get out healthy, but he got a $50K bonus and got the first-round finish he was looking for. Daukaus sunk in a D’Arce choke and got the tap with just one second left in the frame.

When he felt Pickett tap, Kyle Daukaus admits it surprised him as it happened with just one second left.

“I knew there was that little time because I was by my corner and they were yelling at me that there were 15 seconds,” Daukaus said. “They told me not to burn out my arms but when the clapper went, I felt like I got right under his neck so I knew I had that and I could squeeze as hard as I can for 10 seconds. I knew how much time how was left, I’m sure he knew but the choke played a factor and he said he was going to bite his tongue. But, I was surprised he tapped with one second left.”

With Daukaus getting his hand raised, he already has his eye on his next fight. The hope for the Philadelphia native is to face Krzysztof Jotko next as he believes it’s the perfect test for him.

“A name I like is Krzysztof Jotko as a lot of people know who he is, he’s not ranked but he’s right near there. If I can go out and beat him it would prove I belong in the top-15,” Daukaus said. “He has a lot of experience, has fought a lot of top guys, it’s a good test for me as he’s a good striker with good takedown defense and it’s a challenge I think I need right now.”

With Daukaus wanting Jotko next, he says he hopes that happens in May. Right now, the focus is on his brother Chris’ main event fight against Curtis Blaydes in March. After that, he will focus on his next fight and string together some wins, and enter the top-15 by year’s end.

“I just need to keep winning and I want to stay active. Hopefully, get that Jotko fight in April or May, maybe on one of the May 14 or May 21 cards in Las Vegas looks good to me,” Daukaus concluded.

