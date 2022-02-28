What’s next for Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green after UFC Vegas 49?

In the main event of UFC Vegas 49, a pivotal lightweight bout headlined the card as Islam Makhachev took on Bobby Green.

Makhachev entered the fight coming off a first-round submission win over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in October. He went 3-0 in 2021 with submission wins over Thiago Moises and Drew Dober as well. Green, meanwhile, stepped up on 10 days’ notice after Beneil Dariush was forced out of the bout, marking his second fight in just 14 days.

In the end, it was Makhachev winning by first-round TKO as he took Green down and ground and pounded him out until the ref stepped in. Now, after UFC Vegas 49, here is what I think should be next for both fighters.

Islam Makhachev

Islam Makhachev is now on a 10-fight win streak and although he only has one top-10 win which was over Dan Hooker, who took it on short notice and is now a featherweight, it really isn’t his fault. He has been booked against Rafael dos Anjos and Beneil Dariush and both men were forced out of the fight.

There is no question what should be next for Makhachev and that is a title fight as he should face the winner of Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje at UFC 274. With the fight being on May 7, it’s likely this scrap won’t happen until September or October but Makhachev’s next fight should be for UFC gold.

Bobby Green

Bobby Green stepped up on short notice to headline his first UFC card and although he lost, his stock went up. Despite losing in the first round, Green wasn’t scared to take this fight on 10 days’ notice and just 14 days after he beat Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 271 and admitted his hands were still beaten up.

Green could very well headline another card next time out but a logical next fight is to face Renato Moicano. Both men are unranked at lightweight but could be a win away from being ranked, and it’s a fight Moicano called for after UFC 271. It can headline a Fight Night card in the summer or be a fun main card scrap on a pay-per-view but regardless, Green vs. Moicano is the fight to make.

What do you think should be next for Islam Makhachev and Bobby Green after UFC Vegas 49?