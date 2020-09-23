Khamzat Chimaev claims all available top-10 welterweights ducked him, turns attention back to Demian Maia

Khamzat Chimaev is turning his attention back to Demian Maia after allegedly being snubbed by every other available top-10 welterweight.

Chimaev was the breakout UFC star of the summer. The Chechen-Swede first picked up two wins in the span of 10 days on Fight Island in July, defeating John Phillips by first-round submission and Rhys McKee by first-round TKO, then picked up his third win of the season when he knocked out Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Vegas 11, also in the first round.

In the wake of this trio of wins, he’s been calling out the top dogs in the welterweight division, including fighters like Kamaru Usman, Jorge Masvidal, Colby Covington, and Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson.

Speaking on Twitter on Wednesday, however, Chimaev claimed that all of his call-outs of available top-10 welterweights have gone unanswered. With that, he’s turning his attention back to the former welterweight title challenger and BJJ wizard, Maia.

Even before his fight with Meerschaert, Chimaev was linked to a fight with Maia. Although he seemed to get distracted by higher-profile challenges in the welterweight division, it looks like he’s accepted Maia as the best option available.

We talk with Ufc nobody in top 10 not schedule want to fight with me @Damianmaia I respect you I want to test myself and my Grappling against Legend like you 🥋 @danawhite — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) September 23, 2020

Khamzat Chimaev is currently a perfect 9-0 as a professional mixed martial artist, and is viewed by many as a future champion at both welterweight and middleweight. In fact, UFC President Dana White recently suggested he might already be ready for a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“If you ask this kid, he’s ready to fight Usman,” White said on Fight Island. “You know what I mean? Is he ready for Usman? The way he looks, who knows? Maybe.”

We’ll get a real sense of where Chimaev stands in the welterweight pecking order if he takes on Maia as planned.