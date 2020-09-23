UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions: Tyron Woodley facing lengthy sit

Last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 card produced a number of lengthy medical suspensions for the fighters involved—including Tyron Woodley.

Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, was stopped by Colby Covington in the fifth round of the UFC Vegas 11 main event after injuring his rib. He’ll need to be cleared by an orthopedic specialist or sit out until March 19, 2021. Several other fighters will also need to be cleared if they intend to fight before that date, including Niko Price, Randa Markos and Sarah Alpar.

See the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 11 below (via mixedmartialarts.com)

UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions:

Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley

Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price

Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert

Meerschaert ​suspended until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann

Spann ​suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20

Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos

Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21, minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart

Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20

David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa

Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Left tibia contusion

Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Right foot pain

Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic

No suspensions

Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella

No suspensions

Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar

Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspend no contest until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20

Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie

No suspensions

Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson

Newson suspended until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20 – Left eye laceration

Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera

Ewell suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial lacerations

Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial abrasions

Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera

Jerome Rivera suspended until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20

