UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions: Tyron Woodley facing lengthy sit

Last Saturday’s UFC Vegas 11 card produced a number of lengthy medical suspensions for the fighters involved—including Tyron Woodley.
Woodley, the former UFC welterweight champion, was stopped by Colby Covington in the fifth round of the UFC Vegas 11 main event after injuring his rib. He’ll need to be cleared by an orthopedic specialist or sit out until March 19, 2021. Several other fighters will also need to be cleared if they intend to fight before that date, including Niko Price, Randa Markos and Sarah Alpar.
See the full medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 11 below (via mixedmartialarts.com)
UFC Vegas 11 medical suspensions:
Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley
- Woodley must have left Costochondral tear cleared by Orthopedic Dr. or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price
- Price must have right hand X-ray, if positive must have Orthopedic Dr clearance or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspension no contest until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert
- Meerschaert suspended until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann
- Spann suspended until 11/04/20, No contact until 10/20/20
Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos
- Markos must have left elbow cleared by Dr or no contest until 03/19/21, minimum suspension no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20
Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart
- Holland must have left eyebrow laceration cleared by Dr or no contest until 10/20/20, no contact until 10/11/20
David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa
- Espinosa suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Left tibia contusion
- Dvorak suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Right foot pain
Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic
- No suspensions
Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella
- No suspensions
Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar
- Alpar must have nasal fracture cleared by ENT or no contest until 03/19/21; minimum suspend no contest until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20
Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie
- No suspensions
Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson
- Newson suspended until 11/19/20, no contact until 11/04/20 – Left eye laceration
Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera
- Ewell suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial lacerations
- Irwin Rivera suspended until 10/20/20, No contact until 10/11/20 – Facial abrasions
Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera
- Jerome Rivera suspended until 11/04/20, no contact until 10/20/20
What are your thoughts on the medical suspensions for UFC Vegas 11?