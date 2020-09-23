Colby Covington compares prior training sessions with Woodley, Masvidal

Last weekend, Colby Covington defeated a former training partner in Tyron Woodley. Now, he wants to fight another in Jorge Masvidal.

Covington defeated Woodley by fifth-round TKO in the main event of UFC Vegas 11 last Saturday. With that grudge match out of the way, he’s hoping to fight Jorge Masvidal next, who like Woodley, is another one of his former training partners from his days at American Top Team.

Speaking to the media after his win over Woodley, Covington compared his previous training partners with Woodley and Masvidal, identifying the former as the tougher training partner.

“Definitely Tyron was more competitive,” Covington said (via MMA Junkie). “I mean you could go look at the videos of me training with Jorge Masvidal. There’s a video on YouTube, us in the apartment training for two hours straight, me just toying with him, playing with him. When I used to train with Jorge in the gym, they used to tell me to go light on him.

“They’d be like, ‘Hey, go light on him today. He’s preparing for his fights so we want to build his confidence. We don’t want him to go into his fight beat down so go easy on him today because we want to make sure he’s confident going into his fight.’ ‘Street Judas’ Masvidal knows who his daddy is. I’m so mad that last father’s day, he didn’t give me a shout out because I am Jorge Masvidal’s daddy.”

Covington then reiterated that, after beating Woodley, his No. 1 priority is a grudge match with his former stablemate, Masvidal.

“Where’s Jorge Masvidal at?” Covington said. “He needs to come see me for all the talking he’s done. Come see if can walk the walk. I talk the talk and I walk the walk. I want to see Jorge Masvidal in that octagon. … I want the best friends turned enemy fight with ‘Street Judas’ Jorge Masvidal.

“He’s been talking all that talk reckless. He used to talk at the old gym, ‘I’m going to beat your ass, I’m going to do this, I’m going to do that.’ OK. Let’s see it. Come see me in the octagon then. He’s going after that California soy-boy Nate Diaz because he’s going after easy fights. I’m going to expose him like I did Tyron Woodley tonight.”

Who do you think would win a fight between Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal?