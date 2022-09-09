Nate Diaz reflects on his UFC 263 bout with Leon Edwards: “It was the easiest fight I ever had, and now he’s the champion”

Nate Diaz is reflecting on his UFC 263 bout with Leon Edwards.

It was back in June of 2021 that Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) met Leon Edwards (20-3 MMA) in the Octagon in a welterweight match-up. The result was a unanimous decision win for Edwards.

It was to be Edwards who would go on to upset Kamaru Usman (20-2 MMA) via knockout (see that here), capturing the welterweight title at UFC 278 this past August.

Diaz, during a recent interview with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto reflected on his last fight with Edwards and ‘Rocky’s’ most recent victory over Usman saying (h/t MMANews):

“You got Kamaru, he goes in acting like he’s the GOAT, and he fights three or four title defenses, and then he’s slept on his ass by a guy (Edwards) who I just basically beat. I was cut and injured coming into the fight, so I just coasted through that fight, it was the easiest fight I ever had, and now he’s the champion. But shout out to Leon for getting the job done. I’m not trying to knock Leon, congratulations…”

Diaz has not been inside the Octagon since his loss to Edwards back in 2021.

The welterweight fighter has had an ongoing dispute with Dana White and the UFC as he repeatedly asked them to either make him a fight or release him from his contract. Diaz now has his final fight in his current UFC contract and it comes against rising superstar Khamzat Chimaev.

The Stockton native will indeed make his return tomorrow night, Saturday, September 10th at UFC 279 which takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

It is expected to be Nate Diaz (20-13 MMA) vs Khamzat Chimaev (11-0 MMA) in the main event. However, that fight is now in jeopardy after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight.

