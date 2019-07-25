Khabib Nurmagomedov tops Forbes list of most successful Russian athletes

Khabib Nurmagomedov has earned the top spot on Forbes’ list for the most successful Russian athletes of 2019 (via Tass.Ru).

The undefeated Dagestani fighter has risen through the ranks in the UFC and is now the promotion’s lightweight champion. He gained further international notoriety late last year when he fought Conor McGregor at UFC 229. “The Eagle” submitted his Irish rival in the fourth round.

Nurmagomedov is usually very private regarding his personal life and finances. However, the Forbes article estimates Nurmagomedov ‘s net worth is $11.5 million dollars. His success is attributed to his strong career performances against opponents like Rafael Dos Anjos and Al Iaquinta. His lucrative sponsorship deals with brands such as Toyota and Gorilla Energy Drink have boosted his revenue and he is involved in the fighting promotion business in his home country. Aside from financial growth, Nurmagomedov has evolved into a Russian sports icon. He has a very loyal fan base and maintains a good relationship with the country’s President, Vladimir Putin.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is also leading a list titled The 40 most successful show, business, and sports personalities under 40. This takes into consideration a celebrity’s net worth and popularity (determined by search engine searches, social media following and media coverage.) Nurmagomedov is closely followed by the Russian NHL star Alexander Ovechkin.

Nurmagomedov’s much-anticipated return to the Octagon will be this September at UFC 242 in Abu-Dhabi. There, he’ll battle interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier in a title-unifying showdown.

