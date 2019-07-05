PETA begs Conor McGregor to stop wearing animal fur

Conor McGregor love his fur coats.

For proof of that fact, check out this recent Instagram post, in which he gushes over a pair of mink fur coats he wore ahead of two of his biggest fights.

While Conor McGregor considers his mink fur coats to be veritable works of art, The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) have a very different view of the situation.

The animal rights group recently penned a lengthy letter to the Irish MMA star, urging him to stop wearing fur, and to donate his current collection PETA’s fur amnesty program.

The animals are counting on YOU, Conor! You have an opportunity to prevent more animals from suffering for fur coats.@PETAUK is urging Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA to donate his furs back to the animals he stole them from: https://t.co/sJwuJy4kuB pic.twitter.com/zkACTb8jUp — PETA (@peta) July 3, 2019

See this letter to Conor McGregor, penned by PETA Director Elisa Allen, below.

“Dear Conor,

After seeing you promote your fur collection in a recent social media post, I wanted to get in touch in the hope that you’ll consider donating the garments to PETA’s fur amnesty programme and joining the evergrowing list of fur-free stars.

Animals on fur farms are never given a fighting chance. They’re confined to cramped wire cages and denied everything that is natural and important to them, before they’re gassed, anally electrocuted, strangled, drowned, stamped on, or sometimes even skinned alive. No matter how much you paid for those coats, the minks who spent their lives caged and petrified before being violently slaughtered paid a far higher price. If you’re still not convinced, please take a moment to watch this eyewitness video showing what life is like for minks, foxes, and other animals on fur farms.

Although it’s too late to help the animals who were killed for your coats, you can help prevent more animals from suffering by donating these pieces to PETA. We would put them to good use in our educational displays in order to inform other people about the grim fur trade. Alternatively, we could give them to refugees in war-torn countries or people sleeping rough – the only people who have any excuse for wearing fur in this day and age – or use them as bedding for orphaned animals.

Fur is dead – and since Ireland announced last week that it’s phasing out fur farming, that message has never been clearer. So what do you say? Will you help us knock out cruelty to animals by swearing off fur and donating your coats?”

How do you think Conor McGregor will respond to this plea from PETA?

