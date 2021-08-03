Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez rebooked to headline Fight Night card in November, reveals Dana White

Max Holloway and Yair Rodriguez will fight after all.

Holloway and Rodriguez were supposed to headline a Fight Night card on July 17 but the Hawaiian was forced out of the fight with an injury. After that, it was uncertain whether or not they would rebook the fight. Yet, Dana White revealed to TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter that Holloway and Rodriguez will headline a Fight Night card on November 13.

It's not a done deal yet, but per Dana White, the UFC is looking to re-book Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez as the main event for UFC Fight Night on November 13. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) August 3, 2021

Max Holloway (22-6) returned to the win column last time out with a dominant decision win over Calvin Kattar on Fight Island in January. The Hawaiian put on a striking clinic where he yelled he was the best boxer in the UFC during the fight. Before the win, he suffered back-to-back decision losses to Volkanovski to lose his belt, however, many believe he won the rematch. In his career, he holds notable wins over Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega, Anthony Pettis, and Charles Oliveira among others.

Yair Rodriguez (13-2 and one No Contest) hasn’t fought since October of 2019 when he beat Jeremy Stephens by decision. Prior to that, he fought Stephens to a No Contest due to an accidental eye poke. The Mexican has been targeted to face Zabit Magomedsharipov but for different reasons, the fight never came to fruition. He’s also coming off a USADA suspension for whereabout violations. If Rodriguez defeats Holloway, it would be the biggest win of his career.

This is a pivotal fight for the featherweight division. With Alexander Volkanovski set to defend his title against Brian Ortega at UFC 266, the winner of Holloway vs. Rodriguez would no doubt get the next title shot.

