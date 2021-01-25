Khabib Nurmagomedov praises Dana White: “I have so much respect for you”

UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov praised UFC president Dana White, telling the promoter “I have so much respect for you.”

Nurmagomedov is currently in a quasi-retirement. The Russian told White that he wanted to watch UFC 257 and see if anyone really made a statement on the card, but he has made no guarantee he will fight again. At this point, it’s up in the air, but signs are pointing towards him retiring for good. If that’s the case, then he’s exiting on the best possible terms. Taking to his social media following UFC 257, Nurmagomedov shared a post where he praised White and encouraged fans to give him more credit.

You can like him or hate, but you have to Respect him. This guy build this sport @ufc Thank you for everything @danawhite I have so much respect for you

Nurmagomedov is sitting at 29-0 in his MMA career and he has no shortage of lightweight contenders vying for a chance to fight him. Dustin Poirier would seem to be at the top of the line after his vicious KO over Conor McGregor at UFC 257, but there are others such as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira who are also chasing a fight with the undefeated legend. Ultimately, it will be up to the champion to decide what he wants to do, but he is expected to make a formal decision very soon. Ever the classy fighter, Nurmagomedov has said he doesn’t want to hold up the division.

If that’s the case and he does hang up his gloves, then he had an amazing nine-year run fighting for the world’s biggest MMA promotion. And when it’s all said and done, look for White to one day induct Nurmagomedov into the UFC Hall of Fame. But not before he tries to convince him one last time to come back and fight one last time.

Do you think Khabib Nurmagomedov will fight again, or is he going to retire for good?