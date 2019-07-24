Pros mourn the passing of Maxim Dadashev

Professional boxer Maxim Dadashev died on Tuesday morning after sustaining severe head injuries during a TKO loss against Subriel Matias on Friday at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The bout was stopped during the 11th round by his trainer, Buddy McGirt. After the fight, Dadashev was unable to walk back to the dressing room and collapsed. The junior welterweight boxer was immediately hospitalized and underwent surgery to rectify bleeding on his brain. After spending the weekend in a medically-induced coma, he passed away. He was 28 years old.

The news has come as a sad moment for all professional athletes. After hearing the news, MMA fighters and industry experts have shared their condolences online.

Rest in strength Dadashev. It's a tragedy that your life has ended. Yet as a fighter as well, in some regards, going out doing what you loved is better than most will get. As a warrior. Best to all those that are left behind in your wake. https://t.co/vDtnVzTVAj — 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) July 23, 2019

Wow my heart heavy right now. I remember walking to the gas station with Maxim after he weighed in for one of his fights. Pray for his family to have strength in these tuff times because he was a good dude. RIP — Terence Crawford (@terencecrawford) July 23, 2019

God bless Buddy McGirt for having a conscience & loving heart doing what most trainers will not. Stopping the fight was obviously the right call, but unfortunately the damage was already done. Combat sports are not played. They are lived by warriors who sometimes give everything — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 24, 2019

Another sad day for boxing 😢. We are like soldiers. We going to war for our country, family, loved ones and we never know if we’ll make it back home. RIP Dadashev🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/16ppicBltk — Jean Pascal (@jeanpascalchamp) July 23, 2019

Damn…that was hard to watch.

Never knew who he was till this happened, but man still sucks to see.

Honesty from his corner was so sincere…

Rest easy Max 🕊 https://t.co/My09HpR05Y — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) July 24, 2019

Damn this is heartbreaking. So sad to see this. My thoughts and Prayers go out to his family! RIP Maxim. You are a warrior who put it all on the line! https://t.co/FxNRFXkTaV — Chris Weidman (@chrisweidman) July 24, 2019

Very sad news from the world of boxing 🥊 the passing of @dadashev__m My sincere condolences to all that knew him 🙏🏾🕊 pic.twitter.com/F0F9AnY7Ac — The Magic Man 🎩 (@AntonioTarver) July 23, 2019

Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas also shared a tribute to the Russian fighter on his Instagram:

The picture shows Maxim Dadashev sitting with his family. A spokeswoman at the hospital where Dadashev died issued a statement on behalf of his partner and mother to their son, Elizaveta Apushkina.

It read (via ESPN):

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev. He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

We wish the best for Maxim Dadashev’s family and friends during this time of great loss.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/23/2019.