Pros mourn the passing of Maxim Dadashev

By
Natasha Hooper
-
Maxim Dadashev
Image via ladbible

Professional boxer Maxim Dadashev died on Tuesday morning after sustaining severe head injuries during a TKO loss against Subriel Matias on Friday at the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The bout was stopped during the 11th round by his trainer, Buddy McGirt. After the fight, Dadashev was unable to walk back to the dressing room and collapsed. The junior welterweight boxer was immediately hospitalized and underwent surgery to rectify bleeding on his brain. After spending the weekend in a medically-induced coma, he passed away. He was 28 years old.

The news has come as a sad moment for all professional athletes. After hearing the news, MMA fighters and industry experts have shared their condolences online.

Dadashev’s manager, Egis Klimas also shared a tribute to the Russian fighter on his Instagram:

The picture shows Maxim Dadashev sitting with his family. A spokeswoman at the hospital where Dadashev died issued a statement on behalf of his partner and mother to their son, Elizaveta Apushkina.

It read (via ESPN):

“It is with great sadness that I confirm the passing of my husband, Maxim Dadashev. He was a very kind person who fought until the very end. Our son will continue be raised to be a great man like his father. Lastly, I would like to thank everyone that cared for Maxim during his final days. I ask that everyone please respect our privacy during this very difficult time.”

We wish the best for Maxim Dadashev’s family and friends during this time of great loss.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/23/2019.

