Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus rematch rebooked for upcoming UFC Fight Night card

The Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus welterweight rematch has been rebooked for an upcoming UFC Fight Night card after their recent No Contest.

Holland and Daukaus fought to a No Contest last weekend at UFC Vegas 38. Early in the first round, Holland and Daukaus clashed heads and it dropped Holland to the mat. He woke back up a split second later but Daukaus was able to get him into a rear-naked choke soon afterward and the fight was stopped due to a submission victory. However, the instant reply was used immediately afterward and the fight was quickly reversed to a No Contest. Thankfully, the UFC has been able to rebook the rematch in short order. According to Brett Okamoto, the rematch will take place on November 13 (via Marcel Dorff).

The Holland fight was one of the most controversial of the year and arguably in a long time in MMA as we have not seen the fight get reversed to a No Contest immediately afterward. Generally, there is an appeals process in place that the fighters have to go through in order to have the result of a fight overturned. But in this case, referee Dan Miragliotta was able to overturn the result of the contest right away after speaking to the commission officials.

Thankfully, the UFC was able to get this fight rebooked as we need to get some closure on this chapter of both fighters’ careers. Holland is currently riding a three-fight winless streak after losing back-to-back fights to Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori earlier this year. As for Daukaus, he is just 1-2, 1 NC overall in the UFC and he needs to get another win here. It should be interesting to see how this fight plays out given how the first fight went.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus?