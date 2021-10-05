Israel Adesanya takes a shot at Jon Jones following post with fiancée

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya took a shot at former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones following his post with his fiancée.

Jones was arrested two weeks ago in Las Vegas after his 2013 fight against Alexander Gustafsson was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame. Following the HOF ceremony, Jones was arrested on an alleged domestic battery incident that left his fiancée, Jessie Moses, with bumps and bruises on her face, according to hotel security. In addition, Jones was also charged with damaging a police vehicle after reportedly headbutting it. Days after this incident, however, Jones took to his social media to share a video of him and Moses kissing and making up. According to Jones, he and Moses plan on sticking together through the good and the bad. But posting the video has led to him taking shots from his rivals, and Adesanya had no problem taking to his social media to poke fun at Jones for the video.

Taking to his Twitter, Adesanya shared a meme of the Jones incident and a DM he had with someone else regarding the incident, along with the hashtag “Stockholm Syndrome.”

Jones and Adesanya do not see eye-to-eye, and the two have been connected to a fight in the past, so it’s not surprising to see Adesanya taking a shot at Jones. These are two of the best MMA fighters in the world but both men are in different weight classes, so we likely won’t be seeing this fight anytime soon. However, you never know what could happen in the future, and with Adesanya and Jones still beefing, there is always the chance that we could see these two rivals step into the Octagon together one day.

Do you think we will ever see Israel Adesanya and Jon Jones lock horns inside the Octagon?