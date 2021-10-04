Kevin Holland notes improved takedown defense, calls for rematch with Kyle Daukaus

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland noted his improved takedown defense as he called for a rematch with Kyle Daukaus after UFC Vegas 38.

Holland was knocked out by an accidental clash of heads, but he quickly woke back up and continued fighting against Daukaus in the co-main event of this past Saturday’s UFC Vegas 38 card. About a minute after suffering the unfortunate knockdown, Holland was choked out by Daukaus. However, the fight was overturned to a No Contest after instant replay was used and it was deemed that the end of the fight was a result of the clash of heads.

Taking to his social media the day following the fight, Holland once again said that he wants to run it back with Daukaus. As well, “Big Mouth” noted his improved takedown defense in the fight, showing that his wrestling work with Johny Hendricks has paid off.

I didn’t know what happened. I also don’t know how the rules are defined in that situation.

I do know he didn’t take me down. 🤠 yeeeehaw

Run. It. Back. Bucko. pic.twitter.com/W5Ta8Qch42 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) October 3, 2021

I didn’t know what happened. I also don’t know how the rules are defined in that situation. I do know he didn’t take me down. yeeeehaw Run. It. Back. Bucko.

It definitely was not the way that anyone wanted this fight to play out. Not only did Holland get hurt by the clash of heads and then finished, but it also meant he didn’t get an opportunity to earn his win bonus. Daukaus, too, only earned his show money when the result of the fight was overturned to a No Contest. Overall it was a very unique situation that led to the finish of the fight. Although the protocols that led to the fight getting overturned so quickly may not have been followed correctly, in the end, a No Contest is likely the fairest result for both men just considering how the fight ended up playing out.

Do you want to see a rematch between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus following UFC Vegas 38?