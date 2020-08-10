Pedro Munhoz reacts after being snubbed from UFC 4 Video Game

Pedro Munhoz isn’t happy that he’s not included in the upcoming UFC 4 Video Game.

The UFC announced the fourth instalment of their MMA game earlier the year. The hit fighting game is created in partnership with EA Sports and will officially release on August 14.

The new game is expected to be a groundbreaking experience with improvements to every aspect of fighting. It includes a host of UFC stars, however, a few big names weren’t included. That includes Pedro Munhoz, who is understandably frustrated.

“That’s some bullsh*t, man,” Munhoz said in a recent interview (via Bloody Elbow). “It just sucks. It’s something that I can not control. But, also, I think it’s some bullsh*t, you know?

“I tweet before, too, I’ve been in the UFC since 2014, next year it’s going to be seven years. I’ve fought the best fighters in the division and I compete in every one of my fights. But I think it’s not how good you are. I think it’s how many followers you have, you know?”

Other big names that are not included in the upcoming game include Islam Makhachev, Maycee Barber, Dan Ige, Geoff Neal, Vicente Luque and Marlon “Chito” Vera. You can view the list of big names not included right here:



Given Munhoz’s recent knockout victory over the former 135-pound champion, Cody Garbrandt, it is certainly surprising that he hasn’t made the EA cut.

However, as he will soon welcome former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar to the bantamweight division. Their original showdown was delayed after Munhoz tested positive for COVID-19, but their long-awaited matchup will take place in the main event UFC Vegas 7 on August 22.

Edgar laid out plans for a drop to bantamweight late last year, and told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto the reasons behind the change.

“I always wanted it to be about fighting,” Edgar said. “I didn’t want it to be about cutting weight. The sport was originated to see who’s the best fighter. Not who’s the best weight cutter. Who’s the best athlete? Who’s the best fighter? Which skill is the best? I used my skills to beat bigger guys. That was my story and I kinda liked it. I liked being the little guy battling the big guys.”

“These guys are getting better,” Edgar continued. “They’re getting more athletic, they’re getting better at cutting weight. These guys are getting bigger and better and younger. So, gotta do something.”

Do you think Pedro Munhoz belongs in the new UFC video game?