Kevin Holland issues statement following loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23

Middleweight standout Kevin Holland has issued a statement following his lopsided unanimous decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC Vegas 23.

Holland (21-7 MMA) had stepped up on short notice for today’s event headliner, this after Vettori’s originally scheduled opponent Darren Till was forced out with an injury.

Kevin Holland was eager to get back in the Octagon, this following his dismal showing against Derek Brunson last month.

Standing in his the path of Holland’s road back to the win column was the streaking Italian middleweight in Marvin Vettori.

‘The Italian Dream’ had entered today’s UFC Vegas 23 main event sporting a four-fight winning streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over perennial division contender Jack Hermansson.

While Kevin Holland was able to find some success in the standup early on in the fight, Vettori ultimately turned to his ground game in order to sway the tide in his favor. That decision went on to pay dividends, as Marvin was able to completely manhandle ‘Trailblazer’ on the Octagon canvas for the better part of their five round affair.

After twenty-five minutes of action, the judges in attendance awarded the Italian with a much deserved unanimous decision victory (50-44 x3).

Shortly following the conclusion of today’s UFC Vegas 23 event, Kevin Holland took to social media where he issued the following statement regarding his second consecutive loss.

“Darren Till sorry I dint get the job done been a fan of your style and spirit awhile so it’s always a honor to step up if your down hope that doesn’t sound weird. Also wish you speedy recovery.”

Kevin Holland continued:

“Derek Brunson vs Marvin Vettori next since you both hump so well…. props to you both you made me a better man but @b_allen185 is better than you both 😂😂😂 I’ll be back see you 3 little ninjas 🥷 🥷🥷🏾 around until then I’ll be searching for some good sex partners to help me stop the humping.”

Who would you like to see Kevin Holland fight next following today’s loss to Marvin Vettori? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!