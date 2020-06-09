Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier trilogy fight official for August 15

A heavyweight title rematch between champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier is official for August 15, per ESPN’s Brett Okamoto.

Given that both men are American, we can expect this fight to occur on US soil, rather than on the UFC’s much discussed Fight Island.

It’s booked. Aug. 15. Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) vs. Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma). Biggest title fight in history of division, in my IMO. Lifetime bragging rights. Winner is the best heavyweight of his era. Loser is not. Doesn’t get bigger than that. pic.twitter.com/tiy3BB8hbv — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 9, 2020

Miocic and Cormier have fought twice previously. The pair first met in July 2018, when Cormier, then the light heavyweight champion, moved up to challenge Miocic for his title. In that first fight, Cormier scored a massive, first-round knockout win over Miocic, becoming a simultaneous two-division champion in the process.

After Cormier defended the UFC heavyweight title with a submission of Derrick Lewis in late 2018, he and Miocic rematch in August of 2019. In this second bout, Cormier started strong, but was ultimately stopped by Miocic in the fourth round.

Ever since that second bout, fight fans have been eager to see the pair, now tied 1-1, settle their score in a trilogy fight. The winner will be widely regarded as the best heavyweight of the modern era—maybe ever.

This Miocic vs. Cormier rematch is also important as it’s expected to be the last fight of Cormier’s legendary MMA career. He initially planned to retire before he turned 40 in March, 2019, but has delayed those plans to settle his rivalry with Miocic.

The bout is also viewed as widely necessary to keep the heavyweight division moving. At this point, streaking heavyweight knockout artist Francis Ngannou has already earned a heavyweight title shot, but has been forced to wait for Miocic and Cormier to settle their score. Beyond Ngannou, other contenders like Curtis Blaydes are awaiting their opportunities.

Who do you think will come out on top when Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier meet for a third time this August?