Kamaru Usman sympathizes with Conor McGregor: “I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sympathized with Conor McGregor, saying that “I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through.”

Usman is the UFC welterweight champion and one of the best fighters on the planet, and since he has become more famous with his wins in the Octagon, he has become a bigger star outside of it. Now that Usman knows what it’s like to be a big star he sympathizes with what McGregor is going through as the most popular fighter in the sport. As nice as it is to have all the fame and the money that McGregor does, Usman wants to remind everyone that you also have to deal with all the haters and the trolls who want you to fail miserably.

Speaking on the True Geordie podcast, Usman explained why it’s hard for McGregor to be the biggest superstar in MMA and times and why “The Nigerian Nightmare” is starting to understand what “Notorious” must feel like now that he is a UFC champion himself.

“I know it’s hard being Conor. I know it’s hard. I’m a champion, and I know how hard it is to be a champion now. I can’t imagine what Conor’s going through. That’s got to be hard. You can’t do anything,” Usman said (via Bloody Elbow).

“People can’t wait to boo because now, people are just waiting to rub it in your face. Yes, of course, you’ve got the money, you’ve got all this you’ve got all that. But bro, you got knocked out in your last fight. And you’ve won once in your last four of five fights. People just can’t wait to throw that in your face. It’s a tough life to lead.”

Do you feel the same way that Kamaru Usman does about Conor McGregor having to deal with the ups-and-downs of fame?