Leon Edwards says he will wait for title shot against winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else”

Leon Edwards says he will wait for the title shot against the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington: “I’m not fighting no one else.”

Edwards is coming off of a unanimous decision win over Nate Diaz at UFC 263 and overall he is unbeaten over his last 10 fights, with nine wins and one No Contest during that stretch. Edwards believes that he has done enough to fight Usman for the UFC welterweight title, but UFC president Dana White has already confirmed that Covington will be getting the next crack at the belt. That means that Edwards either will have to wait for the winner of the Usman vs. Covington fight or take another fight in the meantime.

Speaking to UFC commentator John Gooden, Edwards explained why he has no interest in fighting someone else in the meantime and said that he will instead wait for his title shot.

“Let’s say they do give Colby the title shot, I’m not fighting no one else unless it’s a title shot. That’s just it. I’m not gonna start fighting 10, 11, 12 fights and still ain’t got a title shot. I’ve earned my way. I didn’t b*tch and moan when I took my loss against Kamaru. I worked my way back up to now have a 9, 10-fight win streak. I feel like I deserve it,” Edwards said (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“Colby went and got knocked out for the title shot, went and got a weird win, and now is back in for a title shot, which is f*cked up. It is what it is but let’s say they do give him the title shot, then I’ll fight the winner later on this year but I’m not fighting no one else.”

Do you agree with Leon Edwards that sitting out and waiting for the winner of Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington is the best thing for his career, or should he fight again?