Paige VanZant vs. Rachael Ostovich 2 targeted for BKFC fight

A rematch between former UFC fighters Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich is being planned for a BKFC event that will take place this summer.

On Tuesday, BKFC announced that it has signed Ostovich to a new contract, and immediately there were rumors that she could be paired up in a rematch against VanZant in a battle between two of the promotion’s most marketable fighters. Indeed, according to MMAFighting.com, BKFC is targeting VanZant vs. Ostovich 2 for a summer matchup, either in June or July. The venue and location of that matchup have yet-to-be determined.

When VanZant and Ostovich meet for the second time, it will be Ostovich looking to get revenge after VanZant won the pair’s fight two years ago at UFC on ESPN+ 1. VanZant was able to get Ostovich to the floor and get an armbar submission in that fight, but obviously in BKFC, they won’t be able to go to the ground and the fight will remain standing. VanZant has had a bit more success in her career in the striking department but Ostovich clearly believes she will be able to match VanZant on the feet if she signed on for the fight.

For both VanZant and Ostovich, this matchup is a big opportunity to get back into the win column after both women suffered losses in their last fights. VanZant dropped a decision to Britain Hart in her BKFC debut and she also lost her last fight in the UFC when Amanda Ribas absolutely thrashed her last summer at UFC 251 on Fight Island. Ostovich, meanwhile, recently lost via third-round TKO to Gina Mazany in the UFC. That was her third straight loss and the UFC matchmakers decided she no longer had a place on the roster.

Who do you think wins the rematch between Paige VanZant and Rachael Ostovich?