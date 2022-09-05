Kamaru Usman says he admires Colby Covington as a competitor and an athlete: “I’m almost kinda low-key a fan”

Kamaru Usman has admitted that he admires Colby Covington despite the rivalry they’ve shared together.

While he may no longer be the UFC welterweight champion after being knocked out by Leon Edwards, Kamaru Usman is still regarded as one of the best pound-for-pound fighters in mixed martial arts. He’s been on an incredible journey over the years and that looks set to continue, with many of his best moments being shared with fellow elite welterweights such as Jorge Masvidal, Gilbert Burns and, of course, Colby Covington.

Usman is 2-0 in his series with ‘Chaos’ but that hasn’t stopped fans calling for a third meeting between them, and during a recent podcast appearance with Joe Rogan, Usman admitted that there’s a part of him that actually admires his rival.

“I actually like both guys,” Usman said. “I like Covington and I like Masvidal. As a person, I’ve never hung out with [Covington] as a person so I wouldn’t know how he is as a person. I’ve heard rumors, because how his energy is with other people might not be how his energy is with my energy. So until I experience that it’s hard for me to speak on it.”

“But as an athlete, as a competitor and what he brings to the table, I’m almost kinda low-key a fan. I admire what he’s able to do. To talk that much s**t and get your face broken too and still talk more s**t after? That takes a different person.”

“Nothing has changed in his fighting style, he’s always been doing that to guys. Now he’s got that shtick behind him, and it works, so more power to him. I hear he’s a super nice guy!”

Quotes via MMA Mania

