Kamaru Usman leapfrogs Jon Jones in the UFC men’s pound for pound rankings

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman is now ranked number one in the UFC’s male pound for pound rankings.

Ever since capturing the 170-pound title from Tyron Woodley in 2019, Usman has been on an absolute tear through the rest of the division. He’s beaten Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns before beating Masvidal again in a rematch – finishing all three men with strikes.

Now, he’s been rewarded in the UFC rankings by being gifted top spot above GOAT contender Jon Jones.

Kamaru Usman has supplanted Jon Jones as the top men's pound for pound fighter in the newly released UFC rankings. pic.twitter.com/bCC2EBLJj6 — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) September 28, 2021

We’ve also seen Alexander Volkanovski vault himself into the top three after what can only be described as a phenomenal performance against Brian Ortega at UFC 266 over the weekend.

Jones’ arrest in Las Vegas may have something to do with Usman jumping above him but when you compare the two in terms of activity, this really has been a long time coming for a champion who is quite clearly willing to take on all comers.

Do you agree with Kamaru Usman now being ranked as the pound for pound best in the UFC? If not, who do you think should take his spot? Let us know your thoughts on this change and the rankings in general down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!