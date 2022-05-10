Dana White reveals Joe Rogan told him not to rebook a fight between Islam Makhachev and Beneil Dariush following UFC 274

UFC president Dana White has said Joe Rogan told him not to rebook Islam Makhachev vs Beneil Dariush following UFC 274.

In the wake of last Saturday’s pay-per-view, Dana White has a lot to figure out when it comes to the lightweight division. Charles Oliveira is no longer the champion, Michael Chandler is coming off the back of a big win and there are many, many other contenders just waiting to discover what their fate is going to be in the division.

The popular opinion is that Islam Makhachev should battle Charles Oliveira for the now-vacant title, however, White is still invested in the idea of seeing Islam battle Dariush in a contest that was supposed to take place earlier this year before Beneil had to pull out through injury.

In his post-fight press conference, White gave an interesting answer when asked if he still wants to see it.

“I do, but Joe Rogan just grabbed me in the hallway and told me not to.”

The Schmo proceeded to ask whether it would be a number one contender fight, to which White replied with a short and sweet “yes”.

Nobody knows the specifics of what Rogan actually said to Dana and why he said it, but if we had to guess, it’s because he wants to see Makhachev vs Oliveira – and with a return to Fight Island coming up later this year, it does feel like that’s a solid direction for the UFC to head in.

Will Dana White book Islam Makhachev against Beneil Dariush or Charles Oliveira?