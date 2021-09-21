Triller aims to rebook Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort in a event called “The Revenge”

Triller’s Ryan Kavanaugh has confirmed that they are in talks to rebook Oscar De La Hoya vs Vitor Belfort for Thanksgiving weekend.

De La Hoya was initially supposed to take on Belfort earlier this month instead of Evander Holyfield, but was forced to pull out of the contest after coming down with a serious case of COVID-19. Belfort went on to demolish Holyfield inside the first round in what many called a “sideshow” fight that never should’ve taken place.

Alas, folks can now look ahead to the future – and they can consider a world in which we do get to see De La Hoya climb back into the ring to take on the always-dangerous Vitor.

Ryan Kavanaugh says they are in talks with Oscar De La Hoya to fight Vitor Belfort on Thanksgiving weekend.#themmahour pic.twitter.com/TfXDx4iBH1 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) September 20, 2021

If it does go down on Thanksgiving weekend as Kavanaugh intends, the date will likely be November 27 – and it’ll probably head back to the west coast in California, provided they’re still happy to sanction it.

The fight will have the title of “The Revenge” as De La Hoya attempts to avenge fellow pro boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

Are you interested in seeing Oscar De La Hoya return to take on Vitor Belfort on Thanksgiving weekend? Let us know your thoughts on this potential match-up down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!