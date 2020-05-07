Justin Gaethje shares prediction for UFC 249 fight with Tony Ferguson

With his interim lightweight title main event fight coming up against Tony Ferguson at UFC 249, Justin Gaethje is looking to continue doing what he’s been known for throughout his career. Of his 21 professional wins, 18 of them have come by way of knockout, including his last three knockouts in his last three fights, all happening in the first round.

Known for his willingness to brawl with every opponent he fights against, Gaethje also has a more than respectable wrestling background, yet his upcoming opponent, Ferguson, believe’s “The Highlight” is one-dimensional, but Gaethje might agree.

During a recent interview with ‘MMA Tonight’ on Sirius XM’s Fight Nation, Gaethje responded to Ferguson’s one-dimensional comment.

🔊 "That one dimension he's talking about is putting people to sleep," @Justin_Gaethje tells @RyanMcKinnell & @MieshaTate how he believes his fight vs. Tony Ferguson will end at #UFC249. 👊 Catch the full interview 5/6/20 at 8pm ET on SXM Fight Nation 156! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/H8LtM1WZBB — MMA on SiriusXM (@MMAonSiriusXM) May 5, 2020

“Hell, it makes me feel good because that one dimension he’s talking about is putting people to sleep. I can knock someone out in the fourth round, I haven’t been there, but I’m still throwing with the same intent, the same velocity, as I am in the first [round] in the fourth.”

Gaethje took his comments further when discussing his prediction for the fight against Ferguson, letting it be known that he would like to finish Ferguson within the first two rounds.

“He kind of shot himself in the foot because I do want it bad enough, and I will put him to sleep in the first two rounds. If I don’t put him to sleep in the first two rounds, or first three, preferably first two, then it’s going to be a battle of will and a battle of heart…we’ll see. I’ve trained my mind and body to be here in these circumstances and in those situations.”

Recognizing the threat and level of violence that Ferguson brings into the Octagon, Gaethje added that he’s willing to go to whatever place he needs to in order to come out victorious in this fight.

“I said it a long time ago, I’m ready to go to Tony’s dark place, I know he has a few of them, but I’m ready to go there.”

What gameplan do you think Justin Gaethje will fight Tony Ferguson with?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 5/6/2020