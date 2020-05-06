Stipe Miocic responds to Daniel Cormier: “I have never ducked anyone”

UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic released a statement on his social media Wednesday, denying he is ducking a trilogy fight against Daniel Cormier.

Miocic and DC are set to collide for the third time for the UFC heavyweight title sometime later this year. DC has been vocal as of late saying that he wants to fight in the summer, but Miocic wants the fight to take place in the fall. Miocic is a first responder in his native Ohio and has been busy working the frontlines during the coronavirus pandemic. He recently said his training has been compromised because his gym isn’t open.

After UFC president Dana White suggested this week that Miocic could potentially be stripped of the UFC heavyweight championship due to his layoff, Miocic took to his Twitter to respond to White. The champ explained that he is not ducking Cormier, but rather is focused on the task at hand in his community and will fight DC once this is all over. Miocic says he wants a proper training camp before he agrees to step into the Octagon again.

I want to fight DC. It’s going to happen period. Im going to give my fans what they want to see. My management has been working on dates with UFC. Right now I’m doing what the Governor DeWine is advising and am working as a first responder. I can’t control a global pandemic. — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

I’ve never turned down a fight, and I never will. Strap #6 coming soon 🐐 #SM — Stipe Miocic (@stipemiocic) May 6, 2020

When do you think we will see Stipe Miocic fight against Daniel Cormier?