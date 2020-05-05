Tony Ferguson says he hasn’t “had this confidence in a long f*****g time” ahead of Justin Gaethje fight

Tony Ferguson is confident he’ll be able to beat Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 249.

Ferguson will battle Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, where he enters the bout as a slight favorite. Although he was originally supposed to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov, “El Cucuy” says it doesn’t matter as he is always preparing for multiple opponents at once.

So, according to Ferguson, he hasn’t been this confident he’ll win a fight in quite some time.

“I have a very small circle and I have to do that because if you hang out with people who have big egos, you are going to act like you have a big ego. I’m too busy worrying about my shit and I love this shit, man. I’m a f*****g contracted killer out there. I aim to do my shit and I train like a f*****g vicious dude,” Ferguson said on UFC Countdown. “I’m always preparing for three to four people and that’s why I’m ahead of schedule. I haven’t had this confidence in a long f*****g time, man. It took the training that I needed and the opponent. He’s not getting out of the cage.”

Entering this fight, many believe Justin Gaethje has what it takes to knock out Tony Ferguson. Yet, El Cucuy believes “The Highlight” is just one-dimensional and he’ll be able to wear him down.

“One-dimensional is what he is, but he’s very good at it. He brings in a certain kind of culture you could say,” he said. “But, everybody has that same fight inside that cage is to win. If you really want it bad enough, you are going to knock somebody out in the first round, second round, don’t matter, third round. You are going to knock them out.