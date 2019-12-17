Dana White updates on Zuffa Boxing launch

UFC President Dana White has been teasing the launch of his new Zuffa Boxing venture for months. In fact, he initially intended to kickstart this new boxing promotion in October or November.

Speaking at Yahoo! Sports, White updated on this venture, and explained why it has not yet gotten off the ground.

He attributes the delay to “speed bumps.”

“Like in all businesses, there’s potholes in the road and speed bumps that you have to deal with,” White said (via Bloody Elbow). “I’m still dealing with that stuff. Once I get all my ducks in a row, I will announce [Zuffa Boxing].

“We’ll do a press conference and we’ll get this whole thing rolling.”

White also added that when Zuffa Boxing does launch, it’s possible ESPN could be involved, even though ESPN has a contract with Top Rank promotions.

“I think that ESPN has been excited about the fact that we might get into boxing,” White said. “They’re excited about it and they’ve been very positive and supportive.”

White has previously stated that he hopes to “fix” the boxing industry with his new Zuffa Boxing venture. That being said, he doesn’t seem confident that it’s possible.

“It is what it is,” White said. “I’m not acting like I’m Mr. I’m-Gonna-Come-In-And-Save-Everybody-And-Fix-Everything. I don’t know if it can be fixed. It might be so broken that it can’t be fixed. I don’t know the answer to that but we’re gonna try.”

What do you expect from Dana White and Zuffa Boxing?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.