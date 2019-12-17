Joanna Jedrzejczyk vows to show Weili Zhang the ‘Polish power’

Former UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk will attempt to reclaim the title she once owned when she takes on reigning champion Weili Zhang at UFC 238 on March 7.

Jedrzejczyk is unsurprisingly very excited about the opportunity to reclaim her throne.

“I can’t wait for what the new year is going to bring,” she said during a scrum ahead of UFC 245 (video via MMA Fighting). “I know who I am and I know where I want to be and how hard I will be working to get this title back.”

While Jedrzejczyk is excited for this fight, she’s not underestimating the challenge at hand. She sees Zhang as a dangerous test, bust is confident she’ll get her hand raised when they fight.

“I saw her fight with Jessica Andrade,” Jedrzejczyk said of Zhang. “She’s good. She’s the champ. She made it to the league. She’s my next challenge, but I know who I am. The old JJ is back.”

As far her gameplan for this fight goes, Jedrzejczyk didn’t reveal much, but assured she’ll have a good strategy in place.

“Every opponent is different,” she said. “[Zhang] is definitely very strong. She’s young, very hungry. Her punches are juicy. I watched her fight two days with [coach] Mike Brown, because Mike Brown is crazy about this fight. We’re going to have a good plan, but of course I’ll have to take this fight second by second. She’s very dangerous, but I will show her this Polish Power very soon.”

Joanna Jedrzejczyk is currently riding the momentum of a dominant victory over former Invicta champion Michelle Waterson. Prior to that, she came up short in a flyweight title fight with Valentina Shevchenko.

Weili Zhang, meanwhile, captured the UFC flyweight title in August, when she mauled the former champion Jessica Andrade to a first-round TKO.

Who do you think will win this fight?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.