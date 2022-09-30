Daniel Cormier reacts after Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev: “It’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat”

Daniel Cormier is reacting after Bo Nickal calls out Khamzat Chimaev.

One name is going viral in the UFC right now and that is it’s latest addition, middleweight sensation, Bo Nickal.

Nickal had two consecutive dominant performances on Dana White’s Contender Series. Both victories were quick first-round submissions. Nickal’s latest victory came against Donovan Beard (7-2 MMA) this past Tuesday, September 27, resulting in a UFC contract.

Following his ceremonial win and receipt of his UFC contract, the Pennsylvanian called out none other than Khamzat Chimaev.

Speaking with ‘ESPN’ Nickal said:

“I’m ready to go in December. If the UFC wishes, give me that Swedish dude (Chimaev), I don’t think he might be the best guy because he can’t even make weight. I feel like that’s a good match-up for me. He’s obviously a high-level grappler, high-level fighter. He’s one of the top fighters not only in his division, but in the UFC. I have a lot of respect for his skills but I also know what I’m about.”

MMA analyst, Daniel Cormier, spoke on his ‘3 Rounds with DC’ podcast, praising Bo Nickal’s performances in the cage, but when it came to his call-out to ‘Borz‘, the Hall of Famer shared some advice (h/t Sportskeeda):

“Call out Khamzat Chimaev? I love the confidence, but Bo calm your a** down. He’ll tell me I’m crazy… but Khamzat Chimaev right now, it’s too much, it’s too much. He’s not going to beat Khamzat Chimaev today. Now, down the line, he just might. He just might be a guy that can compete, but right now, he needs a little work.”

It looks like a Nickal vs Chimaev fight will have to wait, and according to Cormier, the middleweight has some work to do first.

The promotion announced that Bo Nickal (3-0 MMA) will make his UFC debut on Saturday, December 10th, when he challenges Jamie Pickett (13-8 MMA) at UFC 272 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Will you be watching? What is your prediction?

