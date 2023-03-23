Multiple fighters offer UFC commentator Jon Anik assistance following recent threats from Colby Covington

Multiple fighters have offered UFC commentator, Jon Anik, assistance following recent threats from Colby Covington.

Colby Covington, the number 2 ranked welterweight contender, took aim at Jon Anik, going as far as threatening him, after the commentator expressed sympathy for Belal Muhammad.

It was earlier this month that UFC President, Dana White, announced that Colby Covington (17-3 MMA) will get a shot at the welterweight title next.

Belal Muhammad (22-3 MMA) while sporting 8 wins in a row in the Octagon, is feeling a bit ‘overlooked’ by the promotion.

Speaking to ‘MMA Fighting’, Colby Covington dissed Belal Muhammad and then Jon Anik in the following tirade:

“And you know who’s hanging out and associating with that racist (Muhammad)? Jon Anik. Jon Anik, you know, supports that racism. He’s (Anik) supposed to be impartial, he’s supposed to have that headset, he’s supposed to be an interviewer, he’s supposed to remain impartial… You want to be a cheerleader? Put down the headset, pick up the pom-poms, go on the side, and be a cheerleader… And Jon Anik, dude, I don’t want your kids to grow up without a dad, just realize you live in Boca (Raton), I live in Miami motherf**ker, you’re not too far from me, so you better shut your f**king mouth. You poke the bear, now you get the bear comes after you.”

Several fighters have taken to ‘Twitter‘ in defence of Jon Anik, a sampling can be seen below:

Gerald Meerschaert (35-15 MMA):

“For clarity @bullyb170 is not racist and is one of the kindest most genuine human beings I know. And @Jon_Anik I’m in SoFlo and on the Miami card. If any unsavory characters in or out of the UFC actually approach you, hit me up and I’ll take out the trash for ya.”

Alan Jouban (17-7 MMA):

“Bad move Colby Covington. @Jon_Anik is beloved in our sport. Your web of insults work to some extent on fighters and former fighters. Not on guys like this.”

Terrion Flash Ware (18-12 MMA):

“the whole hood aka the mma community will jump you Colby if you touch JA every time this guy tries to act tough outside the cage he gets hit with a boomerang and punched in the mouth outside of restaurants”

Sean Strickland (26-5 MMA):

“Lmao this is the same man who ran from Jorge and then presser charges lol!!! Bro calm down no one believes this shit”

Muhammad himself tweeted:

“Jon’s my brother I promise you he’s getting slapped just for disrespecting family”

Colby Covington is not getting a lot of love for his commentary towards Jon Anik.

Do you agree with fighters coming to the defence of Anik and in turn threatening Covington?

