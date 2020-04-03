Jorge Masvidal trashes Kamaru Usman with “‘multiple personalities” video

Jorge Masvidal has slammed Kamaru Usman by claiming he has multiple personalities in a scathing video.

The sport of MMA features many outspoken personalities and trash-talking. Fighters such as Henry Cejudo and Colby Covington have been criticized for intentionally playing up to the camera and changing their personality to gain notoriety. The “BMF” winner and rising welterweight star, Masvidal has been very critical of fighters’ media behavior. He previously called out Covington for putting on a performance despite being the “most sensitive guy in the UFC.” He also accused his former opponent Ben Askren of playing up to the camera. Now, “Gamebred” is calling out Kamaru Usman for the same behavior.

Watch the video below where Masvidal accuses the welterweight champion of having multiple personalities.

Usman has unleashed his own tirade of insults towards Masvidal. Earlier this week he claimed the BMF champion is just hype.

“He knows that. This guy is all hype. He relies on the hype. He relies on all the casual fans to jump on the bandwagon; that’s what he’s relying on,” he said to MMA Junkie. “But I knew that fight would not have people in the stands; it would be empty. So old school wrestling style, like I be doing way back in high school, just us in the gym, we don’t need the crowd, we don’t need anybody.”

Masvidal is expected to fight Usman for the welterweight title later on this year. Gamebred has suggested that they might faceoff as early as UFC 249 on April 18. With the main event of UFC 249 Ferguson vs Nurmagomedov unlikely to happen and the location not confirmed, their potential UFC 249 welterweight title fight remains speculation.

Do you think Kamaru Usman is downplaying Jorge Masvidal’s fighting ability and showing multiple personalities on camera?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/3/2020.