Jorge Masvidal trashes Colby Covington, calls him “most sensitive guy in UFC history”

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal trashed his American Top Team teammate Colby Covington, calling him the “most sensitive guy in UFC history.”

Despite being teammates at ATT, Masvidal and Covington have been going back-and-forth at each other for months, but this week the owner of ATT Dan Lambert instituted a no trash talking policy between fighters of the gym. Masvidal, though, believes that he didn’t break the rule because he doesn’t consider Covington a fighter.

On Tuesday, Masvidal took to Twitter to trash Covington. Here’s what he said.

Fuck coby. The most fragile most sensitive guy in ufc history. Can’t kick me out cause this rule was for fighters only. Not crotch sniffers that get their jaw broken by other crotch sniffers. @AmericanTopTeam we all know that dude is no fighter. https://t.co/TvmJXpucEz — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 24, 2020

Lambert probably won’t be happy Masvidal broke the no trash talking rule, but what he did do is grow even more heat between him and Covington, which could eventually set up a big-money grudge match between the two ATT stars. Masvidal and Covington were once friends, but they do not like each other anymore and are not afraid to make that known.

Masvidal is currently set to take on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman sometime in the summer, but with the coronavirus outbreak postponing all UFC events until further notice, there’s no telling when the UFC will be able to get that title fight booked.

As for Covington, he hasn’t fought since he lost via fifth-round TKO to Usman in the main event of UFC 245. Covington was most recently in the news calling out Tyron Woodley for a short-notice fight at the ill-fated Indian casino card but didn’t get the fight because the card was scrapped. Perhaps the UFC will eventually let Masvidal and Covington work out their differences inside the cage.

