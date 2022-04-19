Jorge Masvidal speaks about Colby Covington loss for first time since alleged assault: “I was f*cking irate”

Jorge Masvidal has spoken about his loss to Colby Covington for the first time.

Last month, ‘Chaos’ and ‘Gamebred’ met in the main event of UFC 272. The battle between friends turned foes was anything but competitive. With the exception of a fourth-round knockout, Covington dominated en route to a unanimous decision victory.

The bad blood between the two contenders continued out of the cage. Both Covington and Masvidal noted after the bout they’d fight in the street if they saw each other. It appears that the latter must’ve gotten the first sight in Miami.

Weeks after their fight in the cage, Masvidal allegedly sucker-punched Covington outside a Miami restaurant. The welterweight star was promptly arrested and is now facing charges. During the ordeal, he’s been silent, likely under the direction of his representation.

However, he’s now spoken about his rivalry with Covington on the Impaulsive podcast. While he doesn’t delve into the situation in Miami, Jorge Masvidal does speak about his anger following the defeat.

“I was f*cking irate [after the loss]. I was upset, you know, I just like to be in isolation when I get like that, it’s just better for me. Take a couple of days to figure it out… That’s what I did, five or six days in that nowhere to come up with a plan. I’m just gonna execute that plan. [The plan] is to get right back to work.”

Jorge Masvidal continued, “I’ve had a lot of problems with a lot of wrestlers, but I definitely had a problem with him. It’s the complete opposite of what I am, I’m a damn good striker. I have good speed, timing, I can change my tempo and keep other strikers on their toes. With wrestlers, when they take me out of my element, they’re able to press that hugging game even when I bring it to a neutral it’s like I wasted a lot of extra power. [Now], I just have like a slightly different plan and formula going forward to address these problems that I’ve had most of my career with these f*cking wrestlers.”

