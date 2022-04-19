Following Vadim Nemkov fight, Corey Anderson confident he’s the best light-heavyweight on the planet: “I wonder how Dana White feels now”

Bellator fighter Corey Anderson has proclaimed that he’s the best light-heavyweight on the planet. He’s also questioning if Dana White is regretting releasing him from the UFC.

‘Overtime’ is coming off a no-contest with Vadim Nemov last weekend at Bellator 277. The bout came to a close due to an illegal headbutt near the end of the third round. Prior to the illegal blow, Anderson was in complete control and was on his way to winning light-heavyweight gold.

The bout was Corey Anderson’s fourth under the Bellator umbrella. He signed with the company following the UFC releasing him after a 2020 loss to Jan Blachowicz. Now sitting pretty as one of the faces of the UFC’s biggest competitor, he wonders what Dana White thinks.

Anderson spoke about the situation on The Writer vs. The Fighter podcast. While he’s confident about being the greatest 205-pound competitor on the planet, he’s also thinking about his previous home. More specifically, he wonders if the UFC regrets letting him go.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

“I am the best in the world, not just in Bellator, but the best. I went out there and showed it. I truly felt it and believed it, and now I really truly believe it. I expected that fight to be a tough one, but let’s be honest. Like, I’m not going to say it was an easy fight, but at the same time, I made it look like I was the best. I made it look like I was the champion. I went out there and fought and did everything I was supposed to do. Like I said, if you go out there and you’re still knocking me now, you’re just a hater.”

Corey Anderson continued, “In my head, I was like, ‘I wonder how Dana White feels now? I wonder if he saw that fight. I wonder how he feels’. Granted, he might not have seen it, but I just wondered, does he regret letting me go? Does he regret they didn’t put that energy into promoting me like they did these other guys? Now, that they can see what I can do with a little love behind me, to feel like I actually belong somewhere. Like they actually want me. I don’t miss the UFC, but I wonder if they ever look back and wonder.”

What do you think about Corey Anderson’s comments?