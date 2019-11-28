Jorge Masvidal says Donald Trump has invited him to White House

UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal says US President Donald Trump has invited him to the White House.

Trump, a known fight fan, was in attendance for Masvidal’s stoppage victory over Nate Diaz, which topped the UFC 244 card in New York City earlier this month.

“So we don’t know the dates yet, we don’t know when it is, but I did get that and that’s an honour, no matter what your political views are, that’s the president of this country,” Masvidal told Kevin Iole of Yahoo! Sports (via South China Morning Post), discussing his planned visit with the President.

If Masvidal does in fact visit Trump at the White House, he will not be the first UFC fighter to do so.

Last year, Colby Covington visited the President with UFC boss Dana White. Covington, an ardent Trump supporter, has spoken extensively about his important this visit was to him.

When Covington visited the President, he and Masvidal were good friends and training partners. Since then, however, they’ve devolved into arch enemies, so Masvidal is happy to rub his own White House invite in his former ally’s face.

“He begged to go to the White House,” Masvidal said. “I got an invite. He begged [UFC president] Dana White, he begged [ATT owner] Dan Lambert.

“Dan Lambert called his Skull and Bones [Society] brothers and made it happen. Mr Trump invited me because he saw what a bad motherf**ker I am. So there’s a huge different between [Covington and I].”

Colby Covington will take on Kamaru Usman for the UFC welterweight title at UFC 245 in Las Vegas in December. Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, has irrefutably earned a title shot himself.

Given the welterweight contendership picture, it’s conceivable that Masvidal and Covington could be booked to fight each other in the near future, and if they do, their respective relationships with Trump will almost certainly factor into their pre-fight trash talk.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 11/28/2019.