Jorge Masvidal responds to Ben Askren’s request for a ‘thank you’

Jorge Masvidal squared off against Ben Askren on the main card of UFC 239 in what was considered to be the most highly anticipated bout of the evening.

Masvidal entered the fight looking to build off the momentum of his sensational knockout victory over Darren Till at March’s UFC event in London.

Meanwhile, Ben Askren was not only looking to keep his undefeated record in check, but also earn a title shot with a victory over ‘Gamebred’.

Unfortunately for fans of ‘Funky’, the contest only lasted 5-seconds after Askren was KO’d by a savage flying knee from Masvidal.

The devastating finish (watch that here), proved to be the fastest in promotional history and catapulted Jorge Masvidal into top contender status.

While Ben Askren has proven to be nothing but humble in defeat, he still believes Masvidal owed him a ‘thank you’ for helping him become rich and famous.

“I will acknowledge that I made him this popular,” Askren said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I brought the best in him, So it’s fine, it’s part of the game. We were the most anticipated fight by far on the biggest card of the year. And it definitely wasn’t because Jorge decided not to show up to two different press events. It was because I made it that way. Jorge can say I’m a dick, or whatever the hell he wants to say about me, but if he wasn’t so rude, he should probably say, ‘Thank you for making me a lot of money.’”

During a media scrum at today’s UFC Uruguay event, Jorge Masvidal responded to Ben Askren’s ‘thank you’ request.

“I don’t know. See to thank him, I thank everybody that stepped in there to fight (against me) so he can get the general thank you,” Masvidal said. “But he didn’t do nothing for me. I did everything for that moment. That moment was, that was me doing that. That isn’t the first time I’ve knocked someone out with a flying knee and it won’t be the last either.”

Jorge Masvidal continued to discuss Ben Askren:

“So in a way, thanks to Ben’s chin for being in collision with my f*cking knee. So thank you to your f*cking chin Ben.”

Who ‘Gamebred’ will fight in his next Octagon appearance remains to be seen. UFC President Dana White has stated his interest in booking Masvidal against surging division contender Leon Edwards.

However, Jorge Masvidal says the promotion promised him a title shot with a win over Ben Askren, and now victorious he plans to cash in.

Who do you think Masvidal should fight in his next Octagon appearance? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 11, 2019