Henry Cejudo has a message for Frankie Edgar following move to bantamweight

The king of cringe, UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo, has sent a message to Frankie Edgar after hearing news that ‘The Answer’ is headed to bantamweight.

Earlier this week the former UFC lightweight champion, Edgar, announced that he would be dropping down from his recent home at featherweight to compete in the UFC’s 135-pound division.

Frankie Edgar decided to make the move following his loss to reigning featherweight kingpin Max Holloway at UFC 240 in Edmonton.

The UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo posted the following video on his Twitter account responding to Edgar’s division change.

“I’m out here getting my recovery done at the UFC PI as I’m going to be out for a minute,” Cejudo said . ‘Then I hear start hearing these little birdies saying that Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar wants to come down to my weight class.”

Henry Cejudo continued:

“Frankie, you’re 0-5 in your last title fights. What makes you think you coming down to my weight class will be any different. Do me a favor, when you win at MSG, then I want you to call me out. One, because I know you’re gold thirsty and you want mine. Two, I just know you just don’t like me. But until then Frankie ‘The Answer’ Edgar I want you do me a favor and bend the knee to ‘Triple-C’ too.”

Henry Cejudo captured the UFC’s vacant bantamweight title at UFC 238 by knocking out the always dangerous Marlon Moraes.

Meanwhile, prior to his loss to the ‘Blessed’ Hawaiian, Frankie Edgar was coming off a unanimous decision victory over fellow veteran Cub Swanson.

Do you think former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar has what it takes to dethrone current UFC ‘champ champ’ Henry Cejudo at bantamweight? Sound off in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 10, 2019