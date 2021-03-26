Aljamain Sterling responds to criticism from veteran referee John McCarthy

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling responded to criticism from veteran referee John McCarthy about the Petr Yan illegal knee.

Sterling won the UFC’s 135lbs belt at UFC 259 earlier this month in controversial fashion after Yan landed a knee to the head of a downed opponent and was disqualified. Referee Mark Smith deemed the knee intentional and gave Yan the DQ when Sterling was unable to continue. Afterward, Sterling came under heavy criticism online from fans, media, fellow fighters, and even officials when McCarthy questioned his desire not to continue. Of course, McCarthy is a podcast host these days, but he is arguably the most notable MMA referee of all time. So when he criticized Sterling for the knee incident, people listened to him.

“Was he really hurt? Yeah. When guys get knocked out, and then all of a sudden they’re back, do they act like that? No, they don’t. That’s what tells you, eh, there was some extra into it,” McCarthy said on his show.

Speaking to the media ahead of UFC 260, Sterling responded to McCarthy’s criticism, telling the veteran official and “Weighing In” podcast host that he can “suck it.”

Aljamain Sterling says John McCarthy can 'suck it' #UFC260 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) March 26, 2021

Sterling beat Yan via DQ and the pair are expected to run it back again sometime later this year once both fighters heal up and are ready to go again. Yan was ahead on the judges’ scorecards at the time of the disqualification, but ultimately it doesn’t matter because he threw an illegal knee that led to the fight being stopped. Of course, in the wake of the loss, Sterling has taken a lot of heat online with many accusing him of “acting.” But the UFC bantamweight champion has remained steadfast in sticking up for himself against the critics, including McCarthy, and this is his response to those who doubted him at UFC 259.

