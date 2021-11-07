Jorge Masvidal reacts after receiving callout from Colby Covington following UFC 268

Jorge Masvidal clearly tuned in to watch his former friend turned bitter enemy Colby Covington rematch Kamaru Usman at UFC 268.

Usman (20-1 MMA) and Covington (16-3 MMA) originally collided back at UFC 245 in December of 2019, with the ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ emerging victorious by way of a thrilling fifth round TKO.

Since then, Kamaru Usman had gone to defend his welterweight title on three occasions, stopping the aforementioned Jorge Masvidal and Gilbert Burns in his two most previous efforts.

Meanwhile, Colby Covington was ending a thirteen month hiatus at UFC 268. ‘Chaos’ had last competed in September of 2020, where he earned a TKO victory over Tyron Woodley.

Saturday’s ‘Usman vs Covington’ rematch proved to be another thrilling war. Kamaru Usman was able to get off to a strong start in the fight and wound up dropping Colby Covington on two occasions in the second round. However, ‘Chaos’ stormed back in rounds three and four, leaving many to believe the fight was tied 2-2 after twenty minutes. The final five minutes resulted in another competitive round and following the final buzzer Usman and Covington couldn’t help but to show some respect to one another.

Official UFC 268 Result: Kamaru Usman def. Colby Covington by unanimous decision (48-47 x2, 49-46)

During last night’s post-fight press, Covington requested that Jorge Masvidal pullout of his upcoming fight with Leon Edwards, this so they could end their feud inside of the Octagon in early 2022.

’Gamebred’ responded to ‘Chaos’ on Sunday with the following jab on Twitter.

Gonna expose the fake real soon. Like father like son https://t.co/PigmvfO3fp — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) November 7, 2021

”Gonna expose the fake real soon. Like father like son.” – Masvidal captioned a photo of Covington and US President Joe Biden.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal will consider pulling out of this slated bout with Leon Edwards so he can throw down with Colby Covington? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!